eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Up to $14.81

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $15.61. eXp World shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 11,986 shares.

EXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 3.14.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $244,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,942 shares of company stock worth $6,534,671 over the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,525 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,914,000 after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of eXp World by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,242 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

