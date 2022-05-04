Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.90. 422,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,958. Expedia Group has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 124.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.18.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,477 shares of company stock valued at $22,780,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

