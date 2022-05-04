Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $150.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 129.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,477 shares of company stock worth $22,780,123 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.71.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

