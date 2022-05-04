Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $102.65 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.