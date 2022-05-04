Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $10.76

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $11.34. Exscientia shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 559 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter worth $25,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

