Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.5% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,928 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.19. 33,671,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,733,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.62.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.