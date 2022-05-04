EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 193,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EZFill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZFill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in EZFill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EZFill during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in EZFill in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EZFill alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of EZFill in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

EZFL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,657. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 22.77, a quick ratio of 22.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EZFill has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter.

About EZFill (Get Rating)

EZFill Holdings Inc operates in the mobile fuel industry primarily in Florida. It provides consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EZFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.