FairGame (FAIR) Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. FairGame has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $361,097.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FairGame has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001515 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004154 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00039029 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

