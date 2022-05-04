Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,259. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $731.73 million, a P/E ratio of -64.96 and a beta of 0.70. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -83.33%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 122.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FPI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

