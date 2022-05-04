Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Down 8.7%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) shares were down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.24. Approximately 51,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,890,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $96,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,428 shares of company stock valued at $996,487 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $93,363,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $33,625,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $26,981,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,906,000 after buying an additional 630,586 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,425,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

