FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives $49.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBK. StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $39.64. 1,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,094. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.07.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,335 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 338,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 147,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

