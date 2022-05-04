Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSS. KeyCorp cut their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of FSS stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,069,000 after buying an additional 405,563 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $4,714,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 75,691 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.