FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $194.29

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $194.29 and last traded at $194.35, with a volume of 77942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

Get FedEx alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.52.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in FedEx by 240.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.