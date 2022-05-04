Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,069,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Ferro by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,118,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,956 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ferro by 809.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 599,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 533,809 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferro by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,275,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,281,000 after purchasing an additional 512,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ferro by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 452,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of FOE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.01. 73,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.12 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 20.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

