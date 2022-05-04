Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s 5th Largest Position

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covea Finance bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $9,909,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,655,000. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $3,506,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,636,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $99.96. 45,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,048. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 146.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

