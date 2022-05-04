Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Short Interest Down 18.8% in April

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 173,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group cut Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 23.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period.

Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,441. The stock has a market cap of $487.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.63. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.32%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

