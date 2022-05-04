Financial Survey: Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) & RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) and RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and RE/MAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A RE/MAX -4.42% 68.84% 7.82%

64.8% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of RE/MAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of RE/MAX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rigetti Computing and RE/MAX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A RE/MAX $329.70 million 1.42 -$15.62 million ($0.83) -29.87

RE/MAX has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rigetti Computing and RE/MAX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A RE/MAX 0 1 2 0 2.67

RE/MAX has a consensus price target of $35.63, suggesting a potential upside of 43.71%. Given RE/MAX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RE/MAX is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Summary

RE/MAX beats Rigetti Computing on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About RE/MAX (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand. In addition, the company provides First mobile app, which integrates a suite of digital products that enables agents, brokers, and teams to establish and manage client relationships; RE/MAX University platform, a learning hub designed to help each agent in their professional expertise; and Booj platform. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

