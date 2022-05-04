Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fire & Flower from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Shares of FFLWF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. Fire & Flower has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.