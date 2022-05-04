First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Purchased by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services comprises about 1.4% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of First Business Financial Services worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 23,773 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. 323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,659. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $25,118.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,948.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

First Business Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.