First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.09 Million

Analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) to report $186.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.20 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $180.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $755.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.04 million to $759.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $834.67 million, with estimates ranging from $827.06 million to $846.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of FHB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.61. 3,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

