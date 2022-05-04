First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.09 Million

Posted by on May 4th, 2022

Analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) to report $186.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.20 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $180.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $755.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.04 million to $759.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $834.67 million, with estimates ranging from $827.06 million to $846.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of FHB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.61. 3,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.