First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Update

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,890,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 20,870,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028,243 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $253,190,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $82,839,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in First Horizon by 26,171.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,361,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,466 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.14. 342,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.14. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

