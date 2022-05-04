First National Financial (TSE:FN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.44

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$35.44 and last traded at C$35.44, with a volume of 52884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.32.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. CIBC cut their target price on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.71.
The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.04.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.79%.
In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,101.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$312,624,974.07.
First National Financial Company Profile (TSE:FN)
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.