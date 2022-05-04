First National Financial (TSE:FN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.44

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$35.44 and last traded at C$35.44, with a volume of 52884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. CIBC cut their target price on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.71.

The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.04.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 3.5471336 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.79%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,101.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$312,624,974.07.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

