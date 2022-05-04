First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,156 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $14,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.45.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

