First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,843 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,157,000 after purchasing an additional 254,493 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 552,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,506,000 after purchasing an additional 208,458 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 3,414.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after purchasing an additional 205,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,754,000 after purchasing an additional 152,354 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $17,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.45.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

