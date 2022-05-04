First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,778 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZS stock opened at $204.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.13. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.45.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

