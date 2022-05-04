First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 311.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 22.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $123.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.95. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AN. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.86.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,419 shares of company stock valued at $33,168,013. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

