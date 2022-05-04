First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 18,313 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of W. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Wayfair by 20.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair stock opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.20 and a 1 year high of $339.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.50.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.75.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

