First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

LBRDK opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

