First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,863,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV opened at $73.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12.

