First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in STERIS by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in STERIS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in STERIS by 122.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,722,000 after buying an additional 120,608 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

STERIS stock opened at $226.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $188.10 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.08. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23 and a beta of 0.67.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,491 shares of company stock worth $6,075,309 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

