First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $10.86 Million Position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.54. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.