First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,528 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $162.44 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $154.40 and a 1-year high of $176.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.66.

