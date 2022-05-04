First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $8.59 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.05. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

