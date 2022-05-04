First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Cigna by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Cigna by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Cigna by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 12,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

Cigna stock opened at $247.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

