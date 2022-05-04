First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,950 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

