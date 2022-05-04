First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 185 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in EPAM Systems by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.00.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $297.00 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

