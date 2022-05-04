First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,893 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,279.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN opened at $133.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.75 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.25.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

