First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,581 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $996.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,094.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1,197.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 589.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,670.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

