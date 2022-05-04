First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.72

Shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.72 and last traded at $52.74, with a volume of 3500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXR. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $79,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.