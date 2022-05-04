First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.71. Approximately 21 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.67.

