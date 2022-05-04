First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 46,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 594,148 shares.The stock last traded at $37.03 and had previously closed at $37.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 127,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

