FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,526 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of FE opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.