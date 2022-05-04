Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $845,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,771,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,045. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.08. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

