Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $5.07 on Major Exchanges

Flow (FLOW) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, Flow has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $72.69 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $5.07 or 0.00012769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00217458 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.19 or 0.00448837 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,365.31 or 1.87311523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,372,066,760 coins and its circulating supply is 362,790,700 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

