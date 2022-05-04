FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25-5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.73.

FMC stock opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in FMC by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in FMC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

