Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Trading 6.2% Higher

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.31. 663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 146,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.53% and a negative net margin of 7,681.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 23,634 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

