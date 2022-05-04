Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 173,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Forestar Group by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 84,654 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Forestar Group by 918.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44,239 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,103. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.84.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

About Forestar Group (Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

