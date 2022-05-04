Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 23,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of FSSI remained flat at $$9.82 on Wednesday. 375,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,519. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

