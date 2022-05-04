Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Director Acquires $1,013,550.00 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.59. 3,470,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,002 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 110.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.