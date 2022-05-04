Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.36

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.36 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 20794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,044,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,899,000 after purchasing an additional 877,056 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,912,000 after purchasing an additional 652,955 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,591,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,434,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,784,000 after purchasing an additional 374,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

